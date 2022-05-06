Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Training Managers.

Name of post : Training Manager

No. of posts : 15

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

PG degree with a good academic record

Good communication skills in English

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in MS-Office

Willing to travel

Experience : Minimum of Three Years of Experience in Training/ Capacity building with any National / State level agencies or reputed NGOs. Must have hands on experience in collection, compilation and processing of data as well as report writing skills.

Age Limit : 40 years or below

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://nirdpr.org.in/ up to May 13, 2022 till 5:30 PM

