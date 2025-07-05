Manipuri film ‘Kainkhol’ wins best social message award at ISSFA 2025

Imphal: ‘Kainkhol’ (translated as My Family), a feature film portraying the life and struggles of the Anal Naga community from Manipur, has won the Best Feature Film on Social Message at the International Silver Screen Film Award 2025, held in New Delhi on June 28, 2025.

Directed by Sng Pearson Anal and produced by Kankhu Film & Entertainment Society, Chandel, the film captivated audiences and critics alike with its emotionally charged narrative.

Kainkhol follows the story of a man whose gambling addiction shatters his family, offering a compelling social message about the consequences of addiction and the strength of familial bonds.

The film, which had its premiere in December 2024 at Chamdel Town Hall, Panchai in Chandel district, features powerful performances by HB Ruwngthung, Sr Hringniyam, and Wng Mowarhman in the lead roles.

Director Sng Pearson Anal is no stranger to accolades. His debut film Perol Thingbol received widespread acclaim at the 1st Tribal Film Festival in Tamenglong (2023), winning Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Role.

His second feature, Dangteri, was named 3rd Best Feature Film at the North East International Film Festival.

Speaking after the recent recognition, Pearson said Kainkhol’s blend of emotional intensity and a socially relevant message has resonated deeply with audiences, adding that it represents a meaningful step forward for contemporary Manipuri cinema.

The film also highlights the cultural richness of the Anal tribe, a Scheduled Naga Tribe primarily residing in Chandel district, with populations extending into parts of Myanmar (Burma).