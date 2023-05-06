NILD Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 76 vacancies

Applications are invited for 76 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions under National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan).

National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 76 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions for Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) in Patna, Tripura, Naharlagun and Nagaland purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Special Education or any other discipline from a recognized University/Institution with 55% marks or equivalent grade with 10 years experience of

research or rehabilitation or administration in the field of Disability

Salary : Rs.90,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 62 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

PMR : 4

Speech : 4

Clinical Psychology : 4

Special Education : 4

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant fields with minimum 5 years experience of research / teaching in related field

Salary : Rs.75,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Lecturer

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physiotherapy : 4

Occupational Therapy : 4

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant fields with minimum 3 years experience of research / teaching in related field

Salary : Rs.60,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree/MBA with minimum 5 years experience

Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Rehabilitation Officer

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Sociology/ MDRA/Psychology or equivalent with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Prosthetist & Orthotist

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Degree in Prosthetics & Orthotics with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Commerce graduate with minimum 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Graduation with Diploma/B.Ed./PG Diploma in Special Education with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Instructor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Orientational Mobility : 4

Vocational : 4

Essential Qualifications: Graduation / H.S. passed with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Clinical Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Speech Therapist : 4

Developmental Therapist : 4

Essential Qualifications: BSc / PG Diploma with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Graduate from a recognized University with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Workshop Supervisor

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: 10+2 or equivalent qualification with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

Name of post : Clerk / Typist

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: 10+2 or equivalent qualification with minimum 2 years experience

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month.

Age limit: Maximum age limit will be 56 years (age shall be reckoned as on closing date of receipt of

Application)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications duly completed in all respects and signed by the candidates in the prescribed format along with self attested photocopies of relevant enclosures in respect of qualifications, age proof, category, experience, last pay drawn, etc. to the Director, National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), B.T. Road, Bon-Hooghly, Kolkata-700090 on or before 05-06-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here