NHSRCL Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 64 vacancies

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 64 vacant managerial positions.

Name of post : Technician (S&T)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : ITI in Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Operator OR Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics & Communications/ Electronics/ Computer/ Information Technology Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of Four years post qualification relevant

work experience

Name of post : Junior Engineer (S&T)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Diploma/B.E./B. Tech in Electronics & Communications/ Electronics/ Computer/

Information Technology Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 11

Planning : 2

Human Resource : 2

Qualification : Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering /from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute/ Graduate in any discipline from recognised university and MBA (HR)/MSW/ Masters in Human Resource Management/ Public Administration from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Junior Manager

No. of posts : 33

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 12

Electrical : 21

Qualification : Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in Civil / Electrical Engineering from a Govt. recognized

University/ Institute with minimum Two years post qualification relevant work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhsrcl.in/ till 23.55 Hrs on 31.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here