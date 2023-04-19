NHB Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 40 vacancies

Applications are invited for 40 vacant positions in National Housing Bank (NHB).

National Housing Bank (NHB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant posts of Senior Project Officer and Project Officer.

Name of post : Senior Project Finance Officer

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any discipline

ii) CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) or equivalent will be preferred

Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 15 years in SCBs/Financial Institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance. The last post held by the candidate should be at SMG Scale V or above in PSBs / Grade D or above in Financial Institutions with last drawn gross salary equivalent to SMG Scale- V of IBA scale

Name of post : Project Finance Officer

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any discipline

ii) CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) or equivalent will be preferred

Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 10 years in SCBs/Financial Institutions of which minimum 5 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance. The last post held by the candidate should be at MMG Scale III or above in PSBs / Grade B or above in Financial Institutions with last drawn gross salary equivalent to MMG Scale- III of IBA scale.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhb.org.in/ up to 13th May 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here