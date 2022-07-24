Guwahati: Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

He won the championship with a best throw of 88.13m. His best throw was registered with his fourth attempt.

While Chopra got the silver, Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a best of 90.54m throw.

Also Read: Assam floods: 7,720 people remain affected, no new deaths reported

Peters in his first attempt threw 90.21m at his first attempt and hit the 90.46m mark at his second attempt. His best throw was his sixth attempt.

Along with them, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won bronze with a best throw of 88.09m.

As per reports, Chopra started with a foul throw and then registered 82.39m with his second attempt.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men’s javelin final with one throw

He threw 86.37 at his third attempt but was not set for a medal.

In his fourth attempt, he registered a throw of 88.13m and secured second place.

His fifth and sixth attempts were also fouls.