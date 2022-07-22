Guwahati: Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2020 in his first attempt with a throw of 88.39m.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held in Eugene, Oregon.

The 24-year-old Indian athlete was in Group A of the qualification round. He is now set for the final scheduled on Sunday early morning (IST).

It may be mentioned that the automatic qualifying mark for the final was 83.50m.

Chopra’s throw was the best in Group A and he also set a new national record of 89.94m.

Neeraj after qualifying said that he was just 6cm short of the 90m mark and he hopes to cross that 90m mark this year.

He further added that he, however, does not focus on distance in a competition. “I just try to give my 100 per cent”, he added.