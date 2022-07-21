Pathsala: A 37-year-old man has died after he attempted to swallow a live Eel fish at Pathsala town in lower Assam’s Bajali district.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Pankaj Roy, a resident of Joytinagar in Pathsala town.

According to reports, Pankaj on Thursday attempted to swallow the live fish as part of a stunt.

The fish got stuck in his throat and he faced breathing difficulties due to this.

The family members rushed him to Swahid Madan Rawta Sub Divisional Civil Hospital at Pathsala.

The doctors at the hospital after initial treatment referred him to Barpeta Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.