In a big development ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party in the state has been hit by a hurricane-like storm.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been accused of abandoning his old-aged mother in the year 1986.

This allegation was not levelled by any political party, but sister of Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday.

According to Sidhu’s US-based sister – Suman Toor, the Punjab Congress chief had allegedly abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986.

Sidhu’s mother allegedly later died as a destitute woman at the Delhi railway station in 1989.

“In 1986, Sidhu kicked my mother out of the house. And, she died as unknown at a railway station,” Suman Toor, elder sister of cricketer-turned-politician alleged.

Suman Toor has alleged that her “cold-blooded” brother left their ‘depressed’ mother to die to “quench his lust to usurp family property”.

A response from Navjot Singh Sidhu to the allegations is still awaited.