The incident of alleged “fake encounter” in Assam’s Nagaon district, in which a former students’ leader was shot at by the police, continues to rock the state.

The opposition, particularly the Congress, has launched a series of scathing attacks on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam over the issue.

Assam Congress leader and president of the state’s youth Congress – Angkita Dutta has lashed out the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the infamous “encounter raj” that is prevalent in the state.

“Our voices won’t be silenced. We will continue to raise our voice of the youth,” said Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Friday.

Notably, on Thursday, members of the Assam youth Congress, led by Angkita Dutta, staged a massive demonstration in Guwahati against the state government over the “encounter raj” issue.

The protest was carried out demanding a judicial probe into the police firing incident in Nagaon, that injured former students’ leader – Kirtti Kamal Bora.

Dutta also shared a video from Thursday’s protest, where she is seen being dragged by security personnel.

