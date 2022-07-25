Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation

National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Executive (Information Technology) and Senior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application/IT or PGDCA with Master Degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Business Administration from a recognized University. He/she should have knowledge of one or more programming language like VB, C, C++, C# and Web Designing/ Scripting and HTML/DHTML, ASP Programming etc. and back end software like MS-SQL, Oracle etc.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancy in K.C. Das Commerce College

2. Minimum 3 years’ hand-on relevant experience in software development in a Financial Institution/ similar organization. He/she should be well acquainted with recent/ latest programming software and work

Pay Scale : IDA – N-6: Rs. 26000-93000

Age Limit : 28 Years (born not before 15.08.1994 and not after 14.08.2001 – both days inclusive)

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

1. Degree in Commerce/Eco/Statistics/Arts/Science from a recognized University.

2. Minimum 1 years experience in the relevant field.

Desirable : Knowledge of Computer Application / MS Office package

Pay Scale : IDA – N-5: Rs. 25000-90000

Age Limit : 27 Years (born not before 15.08.1995 and not after 14.08.2001 – both days inclusive)

Selection Procedure : Selection to the posts of Junior Executive (Information Technology) and Senior Assistant will be in the order of merit on the basis of online written test.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link available at NSFDC website i.e. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nsfdcjun22/ up to August 14, 2022.

Application Fees : The candidates belonging to General Category/Others Backward Classes are required to pay a non- refundable application fee of Rs.600/- (inclusive of GST). However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM are exempted from payment of application fee. Separate form has to be filled for each post. Exemption of fee is also applicable to for internal candidate(s) irrespective of their category

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Tripura Jobs : Apply for Paramedic vacancy in Pawan Hans Limited