Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Solar Energy.

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Officer on Direct Recruitment basis.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level as per 7th CPC : Level 11

Qualification :

(a) Essential:

(i) At least first class Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with professional qualifications of MBA.

(ii) Experience: At least 5 years in General Management, Finance, Accounts, Budget, Personnel, Administration in Government / Autonomous Bodies / R&D Institutions/ Universities in PB-2, 9300-34800+GP 5400 or Corporate Sector.

(iii) Operational computer knowledge.

(b) Desirable : LLB

Age limit: The upper age limit for direct recruitment to this position will be 40 Years (Relaxable for Government servants’ up to five years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Selection Procedure : The screening and selection process shall be as prescribed by RRs of NISE

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://career.nise.res.in/ .

The closing date for receipt of online applications i.e. last date of submitting on-line applications is 28th July, 2022.

Application Fees : All applicants of General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 1000/- and Women, SC/ST, Ex-serviceman & PwD category candidates are exempted to pay application fee. (A link for payment of application fee will be available in the online form).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

