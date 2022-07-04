Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree (minimum two years duration) in Agriculture from any Govt. recognized University / Institute

Also Read: Assam Career : Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Recruitment 2022

Experience : Preference will be given to candidates with professional experience of working in agriculture value chains including farm management / managing large scale agricultural production operations and knowledge of agricultural practices, experiences of conducting varietal assessments.

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 6.18 lakh per year

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification and experience may submit their applications in the prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before July 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Officer and Analyst vacancies in MHRB

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in