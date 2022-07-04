Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree (minimum two years duration) in Agriculture from any Govt. recognized University / Institute

Experience : Preference will be given to candidates with professional experience of working in agriculture value chains including farm management / managing large scale agricultural production operations and knowledge of agricultural practices, experiences of conducting varietal assessments.

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 6.18 lakh per year

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification and experience may submit their applications in the prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before July 9, 2022

