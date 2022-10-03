New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is now in stable condition and is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

As the senior politician has been under treatment after his health deteriorated, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress’ Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, wished a speedy recovery for him.

The senior politician and former UP Chief Minister have been under treatment at the hospital since August 22.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a tweet wrote, “Received information about the ill health of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, I pray to Lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life.”

“Received information about the ill health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Dinesh Sharma, president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit, wrote.