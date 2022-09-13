NEW DELHI: Veteran lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is all set to be reappointed as the attorney general of India.

Mukul Rohatgi will start his second term as the attorney general of India from October 1.

According to reports, Rohatgi has agreed to assume the office of the attorney general of India last week.

Mukul Rohatgi was approached by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for a second stint at the post.

Rohatgi will assume charge from KK Venugopal, who has expressed his desire to step down from the post after September 30.

Earlier, Rohatgi was the attorney general of India during between 2014 and 2017.

67-year-old Mukul Rohatgi was designated a senior counsel in 1993 and was later appointed as an additional solicitor general in 1999.

His first term at the Centre’s law office ended with the change of government in May 2004.

He also represented the government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter cases.