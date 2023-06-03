BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the wake of the tragic Balacharat train accident.

Odishah Chief Minister visited the railway accident site and the hospital, where all the injured have received treatment.

The people of different states who visited the Prime Minister were affected by this memorable accident.

Also read: Odisha train tragedy: Here is the full list of cancelled and diverted trains

Tragically referring to the death tolls, the Prime Minister said the injured were given all possible medical aid but no credit was given.

His condolences were conveyed to all the bereaved family members.

The Prime Minister has been instructed to ensure a proper and speedy investigation into this tragic accident and take immediate and strict action against those found guilty.

He also appreciated the efforts of Odisha Charkar, local administration and local public, especially the youth, who were helping various people within Nishato.

Also read: Odisha train tragedy: Here is the full list of cancelled and diverted trains

The local citizens also appreciated the large-heartedness of donating blood to help the injured.

Also, the railways are working to ensure speedy re-establishment of the railways by providing relief and assistance. Local authorities, disaster relief personnel and railway officials exchanged views on the Prime Minister’s emphasis on a ‘whole circle’ approach to reduce this tragic accident.

ALso read: Odisha train tragedy: At least 12 helpline numbers issued; here are the details