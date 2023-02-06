Central University of Odisha Recruitment 2023 Apply for 87 vacancies

Applications are invited for 87 vacant positions in Central University of Odisha.

Central University of Odisha is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 14

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Odia : 1

Sociology : 1

Journalism & Mass Communication : 1

Anthropology : 1

Economics : 1

Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources : 1

Mathematics : 1

Education : 2

Hindi : 1

Statistics : 1

Business Management : 1

Computer Science : 1

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 28

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 2

Odia : 2

Sociology : 2

Journalism & Mass Communication : 2

Anthropology : 2

Economics : 2

Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources : 1

Mathematics : 2

Education : 3

Hindi : 2

Sanskrit : 2

Statistics : 2

Business Management : 2

Computer Science : 2

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 45

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 3

Odia : 2

Sociology : 3

Journalism & Mass Communication : 2

Anthropology : 2

Economics : 1

Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources : 2

Mathematics : 3

Education : 7

Hindi : 4

Sanskrit : 4

Statistics : 4

Business Management : 4

Computer Science : 4

Eligibility Criteria : The recruitment shall be made in accordance with the guidelines of UGC Regulations 2018, AICTE Notification, 2019 and NCTE Regulations, 2014 as applicable.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://cuo.ac.in/ up to February 23, 2023.

Candidates are required to submit copy of their online application form along with all testimonials to the The Professor In-Charge (Recruitment), Recruitment Cell, Central University of Odisha, NAD Post Office, Sunabeda, Dist- Koraput, Odisha – 763 004 by Speed Post/Registered Post so that it reaches before March 3, 2023 (16.00 Hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

