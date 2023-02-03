NIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 17 vacancies

Applications are invited for 17 vacant non-teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 17 vacant administrative and technical positions.

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or its equivalent grades in CGPA/ UGC 7 point scale with good academic record from a recognized university/Institute.

Or

Employee of the Institute with at least five years regular service as Assistant Engineer (SG-II) in

PB-2, Grade Pay – 4800/- or with at least two year regular service as Assistant Engineer (SG-I) in PB- 2, Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 10 (56100-177500)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA/UGC point scale with good academic record from recognized University/Institute.

Or

Employee serving as Superintendent (SG-I), Private Secretary (NFG) in PB-2, GP of Rs. 5400/-

with at least two years regular service or Superintendent (SG-II)/ Private Secretary (NFG) in

PB-2 GP of Rs. 4800/- with at least five years regular service with Master’s Degree

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 10 (56100-177500)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Also Read : CRPF Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Teachers, Ayahs and Headmistress vacancies

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E/B.Tech/MCA in relevant subject from a

recognized University/Institute.

Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record.

Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science From a recognized University or Institute.

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or

equivalent.

Pay Scale : Pay Level-6 (35400-112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

Or

First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record

Pay Scale : Pay Level-6 (35400-112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any

discipline.

Or

Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz. Word Processing, Spread Sheet

Pay Scale : Pay Level-6 (35400-112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : UPSC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 1255 vacancies

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized polytechnic/ Institute

Pay Scale : Pay Level-2 (5200-20200)

Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 3 (21700-69100)

Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Senior Secondary (10+2) in Science from a recognized board.

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 1 (18000-56900)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through Institute’s website www.nitdelhi.ac.in. The Last date for applying online applications shall be 24th February 2023 (23:59:59 hrs).

Application Fees : Application fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR / OBC / EWS candidates and Rs. 500/- for SC / ST candidates is applicable. There shall be no fee for PwD/ Women Candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 hairstyles of Deepika Padukone that is perfect for parties