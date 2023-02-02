Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the posts of Teachers, Ayahs and Headmistress for its Montessori School in Siliguri on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Headmistress (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduate with Nursery training diploma from a recognized Training Institution (first preference)

ii) JBT / Trained Graduates / Trained Post Graduates (Second preference)

iii) Five years teaching experience in pre-primary / primary school

Age Limit : 30-40 years

Name of post : Teachers (Female)

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduate with Nursery training diploma from a recognized Training Institution (first preference)

ii) JBT / Trained Graduates / Trained Post Graduates (Second preference)

Age Limit : 21-40 years

Name of post : Ayahs (Female)

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 6000/- per month

Qualification : Passed Class V or experienced ayahs will be given preference

Age Limit : 18-30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview cum selection test will be held on 28th February 2023 at 11 AM at Office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre CRPF, Village-Kawakhali, Post-Sushrutanagar, Siliguri, Dist.- Darjeeling (West Bengal), PIN-734012

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications by post to Office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre CRPF, Village-Kawakhali, Post-Sushrutanagar, Siliguri, Dist.- Darjeeling (West Bengal), PIN-734012 by 25th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

