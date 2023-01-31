Applications are invited for various managerial positions in WAPCOS Limited.

WAPCOS Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (Corporate Affairs) on regular basis.

Name of post : Manager (Corporate Affairs)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate Degree from a recognised University with Professional Qualification of ACS/FCS of the ICSI

Preference shall be given to a candidate having Degree in Law from a recognised Indian University (Job description attached)

Experience : 5 to 10 years Post Qualification experience in a CPSE/Listed Company as Company Secretary

Pay Scale : Rs.50,000- 1,60,000(IDA)

Maximum Age : 40 years as on 01.01.2023

Application Fees : Applicants are requested to submit the following fee in the form of demand draft

drawn in favor of WAPCOS Ltd payable at Gurugram along-with the Application Form:

Rs.1000/- in case of General/OBC candidates

Rs.500/- in case of SC/ST/PWBMD and female candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV in the prescribed proforma in an envelope superscibing post applied for Manager (Corporate Affairs) to the Head (HR), WAPCOS LIMITED, 76-C, Institutional Area, Sector-18, Gurugram-122015 (Haryana). Last date for receipt of applications is February 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

