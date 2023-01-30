NCCS Recruitment 2023 Apply for 29 vacancies

Applications are invited for 29 vacant administrative and technical positions in National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS).

National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientists, Technicians and Officers.

Name of post : Officer ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 7 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: Graduate in any discipline and minimum 3 years experience in the level No.6 of the pay matrix or 5 years experience in level No.4 having knowledge of Administration, Finance & Audit and Stores & Purchase and good working knowledge in computer operation & should be familiar with Information & Communication Technologies.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Technical Officer ‘A’ (I & M)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 7 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: AMIE/B.E./B.Tech. in Engineering or M.Sc. (Physics/ Electronics/ Instrumentation) with 3 years experience after degree or Diploma in Engineering /B.Sc. in (Physics/Electronics/Instrumentation) with 7 years experience in relevant area. Candidates should have 60% marks in aggregate in qualifying examination.

Age limit: 30 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Technician ‘C’ (Lab)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Level : Level 6 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: M.Sc. with 2 years of relevant experience in R & D organizations. Candidates should have minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in qualifying examination.

Age limit: 30 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Technician ‘B’ (I&M)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 5 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: Diploma in Engineering with 5 years of experience. Candidates should have of 60% marks in aggregate in qualifying examination

Age limit: 25 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Assistant Technician (Lab)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 2 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: H.S.C. or intermediate in science with 3 years experience in R & D laboratory or H.S.C. or intermediate in science with DMLT having 1 year experience in R & D laboratory. Candidates should have at least 50% marks in aggregate in qualifying examination

Age limit: 18 to 25 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Assistant Technician (I&M)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 2 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: I.T.I certificate in respective trade with 1 year experience.

Age limit: 18 to 25 years

Name of post : Scientist ‘G’

No. of posts : 2

Pay Level : Level 14 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: Ph. D. /Equivalent with original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with 15 years’ experience of Post- qualification in R & D.

Age limit: 58 years

Name of post : Scientist ‘E’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 13 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: 1st class or equivalent in M. Tech. /M.D. /M. V. Sc. /M.

Pharm. M.Sc. with at least 11 years research experience OR Ph.D. with original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with about 8 years’ experience in R & D.

Age limit: 55 years

Name of post : Scientist ‘D’

No. of posts : 13

Pay Level : Level 12 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: 1st class or equivalent in M. Tech. /M.D. /M. V. Sc. /M. Pharm OR M.Sc. with Ph.D. with original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with 9 years’ experience in R & D OR Ph.D. with at least five years research experience in the relevant subject

Age limit: 45 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) with NPA

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level 12 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: 1st class or equivalent in M.D. /MBBS with Ph.D. with

original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with 9 years’ experience in R & D.

Age limit: 45 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Scientist ‘C’

No. of posts : 2

Pay Level : Level 11 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: 1st class or equivalent in M.Tech./ M.D./ M.V.Sc./ M.Pharm/ M.Sc. with 5 years’ experience OR Ph.D. with original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with about 4 years’ experience in R & D.

Age limit: 40 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’

No. of posts : 3

Pay Level : Level 10 as per 7th CPC

Educational qualifications and experience: 1st Class in MSc/MTech/MD/MVSc/MPharm with three

years’ experience in R & D or Ph.D. in relevant field with one year post-doctoral experience.

Age limit: 35 years + relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format duly filled in along with self-attested copies of all certificates to admindept@nccs.res.in by 13th March 2023.

Candidates should also send their applications in hard copy to NCCS, S. P. Pune University Campus, Ganeshkhind, Pune – 411007 by 13th March 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

