Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer on contract in the project titled “Understanding multiphase flow in curved tubular reactors in the presence of diffusion and reaction” in the Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35960/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : NERAMAC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Chemical /Mechanical Engineering or equivalent having done a course on Fluid Mechanics at UG level

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th February 2023 from 11:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall-2, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates can send an advance copy of CV mentioning all educational qualification, experience etc. to guptar@iitg.ac.in latest by 9th February 2023 ( 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 unusual and unique jewellery looks of Malaika Arora