UPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 1255 vacancies

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the 1255 vacant positions through Civil Services Examination 2023 and Forest Services Examination 2023.

Name of post / exam : UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023

No. of posts : 1105

Qualification : A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002. Upper age limit relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (vide Appendix I Section-I)-

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the

Main Examination; and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.

Name of post / exam : UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination 2023

No. of posts : 150

Qualification : A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002. Upper age limit relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The competitive examination comprises two successive stages :

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the screening & selection of candidates for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and

(ii) Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates against the vacancies identified and reported for the Indian Forest Service Examination

How to apply :

Applications are now invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination only. The Candidates

who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again.

Candidates are required to apply Online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which will act as a screening mechanism for selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination. Candidates who wish to apply for Civil Services Examination also [subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions] have to apply

once by appropriately indicating in the on-line application form that they intend to appear for both the Indian Forest Service Examination and the Civil Services Examination. Candidates, who will qualify for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, will have to fill in a Detailed Application Form subsequently as per further instructions to be provided to the candidates through the website (www.upsconline.nic.in) of the Commission

Candidates are required to apply Online only by using the website

http://www.upsconline.nic.in up to 21st February 2023

Application Fees : Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

