Assam Career DNP Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in DNP Limited Assam

DNP Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Managers in the Executive cadre

Name of post : Chief Manager (Technical Services)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000- Rs.1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 16,300/-

Qualification : Candidate must be BE or B. Tech in Mechanical/Chemical Engineering

Experience : He/She must have minimum 20 years post qualification experience in relevant field

of O&M of natural gas pipeline, compressor etc in Oil & Gas Sector Industries

Upper Age Limit : 55 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Chief Manager (Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000- Rs.1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 16,300/-

Qualification : Candidate must be BE or B. Tech in any discipline

Experience : He/She must have minimum 20 years post qualification experience in relevant field i.e marketing, business development in Oil & Gas sector industries. Experience in CGD & Pipeline

sector in Oil & Gas Industries will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit : 55 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled application form along with all relevant documents to The Director & CEO, DNP Limited,1 No Borpathar, Madhuban, Duliajan, District-Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786602 clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 15.02.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 casual and stylish looks of KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty