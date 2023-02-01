Assam Career Apply for 107 vacancies in Adarsha Vidyalayas

Applications are invited for 107 vacant teaching positions in Adarsha Vidyalayas of Assam.

The Directorate of Technical Education, on behalf of the Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 107 vacant positions of Graduate Teachers for the Adarsha Vidyalayas of Assam, which are CBSE affiliated English medium schools, located in

educationally backward blocks of Assam.

Name of post : Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 107 [ Arts : 49, Science : 46, Hindi : 12]

District wise vacancies :

Barpeta : 40

Karimganj : 5

Kamrup-Rural : 9

Morigaon : 6

Charaideo : 9

Nalbari : 8

Nagaon : 2

Goalpara : 10

Hailakandi : 6

Kokrajhar : 12

Qualification :

For the post of Graduate Teacher (Arts), the candidate must be Arts / Commerce Graduate or

Post Graduate in Arts / Commerce having from recognized University with at least 50% marks

in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science), the candidate must be Science Graduate or Post

Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either

Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from

National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s)

For the post of Graduate Teacher (Hindi), Pravin / Ratna in Hindi with 50% marks and degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University, Or BA with 50% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks or Post Graduate in Arts with 50% marks provided that he has passed BA with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi B.Ed. degree from any recognized University (PARANGAT to be treated as B.Ed. degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching)

Scale of pay : Rs.14000/- to Rs. 49000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700- PM with other allowances as admissible.

How to apply : Candidates may apply for the following posts through the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Assam i.e. www.dte.assam.gov.in from 3rd of February 2023 midnight to 12th February 2023 midnight.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

