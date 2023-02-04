Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for ten vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Pharmacist and Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician.

Name of post : Contractual Pharmacist

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

i) 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

ii) 02 (two) years Diploma course in Pharmacy from an institution recognized by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India.

iii) Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License.

iv) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th February 2023 at OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 7 AM to 9 AM

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

i) 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

ii) Diploma in OT Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Or

i) 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

ii) Diploma in Emergency and First Aid Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute.

iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Or

i) 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

ii) Diploma in ICU Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/Medical College.

iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th February 2023 at OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/ certificates/testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

