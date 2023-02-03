Applications are invited for 570 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 570 vacant project based positions in Assam and various locations across India.
Name of post : Project Associate
No. of posts : 30
Qualification :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s)
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Experience : NIL
Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati
Name of post : Project Engineer/Marketing Executive
No. of posts : 300
Qualification :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Experience : 0-4 years
Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati
Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager
No. of posts : 40
Qualification :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Experience : 9-15 years
Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh
Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer
No. of posts : 200
Qualification :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Experience : 3-7 years
Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna,Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in up to 18:00 hrs of February 20, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
