Applications are invited for 570 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 570 vacant project based positions in Assam and various locations across India.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s)

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : NIL

Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati

Name of post : Project Engineer/Marketing Executive

No. of posts : 300

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 0-4 years

Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati

Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager

No. of posts : 40

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 9-15 years

Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer

No. of posts : 200

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 3-7 years

Place of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna,Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in up to 18:00 hrs of February 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

