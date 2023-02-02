Manipur Jobs IIIT Manipur Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of SRA and JRA under the project “ISHAAN: A system for Bidirectional Machine Translation between 1) English and Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali 2) Manipuri and Hindi 3) Assamese and Bodo”

Name of post : SRA (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ME/MTech in CSE with minimum 60% of marks or BE/BTech with minimum 70% of marks

GATE in CSE

Desirable :

Minimum 2 years of Technical experience in R&D projects.

Good programming skills.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Name of post : JRA (Language)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate or higher in Hindi/English/Manipuri preferably with a degree in Linguistics.

Fluent in Manipuri and Hindi

Desirable :

Experience in R&D projects.

Basic Computer skills.

UGC NET/SLET Qualified

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can submit their filled in application form (download from the website) along with the supporting documents physically at the institute office i.e. IIIT Manipur, Mantripukhri, Imphal-795002, Manipur or by email at iiitmrecruitment@gmail.com clearly stating the name of poset applied for in the subject. The last date for receipt of applications is 10th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

