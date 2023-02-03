Assam Career Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Northeast Frontier Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) in Guwahati area under Central Hospital/ Maligaon

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ophthalmologist : 1

O&G : 1

General Duty Medical Officers : 2

Qualification : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

Remuneration :

For Specialist (Full time) : Rs. 95,000/-(PM) (1st year), Rs. 1, 05,000/-(PM) (2nd year onwards)

For General Duty (Full time) : Rs. 75,000/-(PM)

Age Limit :

(i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 02.02.2023. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Governments and Central Government, age to be considered is 68 years as on 02.02.2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th February 2023 in Office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, N.F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011. Reporting time for the interview is from 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above conditions should send advanced scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format and scanned copies of certificates/ documents mentioned in the Application Form through email on the following email ID cmpnfr@gmail.com latest by 23.55 hrs of 9th February 2023

