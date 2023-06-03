New Delhi: The authorities have issued at least 12 helpline numbers after over 233 people were killed and at least 900 people sustained injuries in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that involved Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

According to reports, many people are feared trapped and search and rescue operations are on.

Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata.

Over a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been involved in the rescue operations.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and four units of Odisha’s DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilized for the search and rescue operation.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed revenue minister Pramila Swain and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

The emergency control room has been activated in West Bengal and the helpline numbers have been issued:

Here is the full list of helpline numbers for train accident in Odisha

Bhadrak: 8455889900

Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 8455889922

Khurda Road: 6370108046

Brahmapur: 89173887241

Balugaon: 9937732169

Palasa: 8978881006

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746