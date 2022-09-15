New Delhi: In another horrific incident, two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The dead bodies were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field around a kilometre away from their house.

As per reports, four men were arrested so far.

The family has alleged that the minor girls were raped and murdered by three “young men from the neighbouring village”.

The area falls under the Nighasan police station limits.

Their mother further said that the girls were first abducted by the men on motorcycles and then there were raped and killed.

As per reports, the girls were 15 and 17 years old.

The bodies of the girls were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, said the police.

The villagers have carried out a protest demonstration demanding justice for the victims.

The opposition leaders have criticised the UP Government over the incident and the alleged increase in crime against women.

They even compared the deaths with the Hathras gang rape and murder.