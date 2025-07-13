Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam and India, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who holds the Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, and Industries & Commerce portfolios, visited the historic 100-hectare plantation site at Bhairabkunda Reserve Forest.

The Guinness World Records has recognized this massive green initiative, carried out under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, symbolizing Assam’s commitment to large-scale environmental restoration.

This record-breaking plantation is not just a symbolic achievement; it stands as a living testament to the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose leadership has catalyzed a mass movement for environmental protection.

Thousands of citizens, NGOs, and officials took part in this andolan, making it a true Jan Andolan (people’s movement) for green development.

The plantation drive at Bhairabkunda plays a vital role in combating climate change at a global level. Trees are nature’s most powerful carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

Large-scale plantations like this help reduce atmospheric CO? levels, promote biodiversity, regulate local microclimates, and restore degraded forest landscapes, all of which are crucial in the global fight against climate change.

Moreover, this initiative sets an inspiring example for other states and countries.

It shows that people on the ground, guided by clear leadership and vision, can drive climate action beyond conferences and boardrooms.

It aligns perfectly with India’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As the world continues to grapple with rising temperatures, erratic weather, and biodiversity loss, Assam’s record-setting green campaign offers a ray of hope and a model worth replicating.