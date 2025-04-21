Guwahati: Assam has once again earned national recognition, this time for its innovative education initiative, ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’.

The state has been selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 in the Innovation–State category.

The Prime Minister is set to present the award at the Civil Services Day event on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Om Prakash, will receive the award on behalf of the Assam Government during the ceremony.

Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs, Ranoj Pegu, shared the announcement on X, calling it a proud moment as “Assam shines once again on the national stage.”

The ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ initiative was chosen for its exemplary role in transforming education delivery and administration in the state.

