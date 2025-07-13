Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Doomdooma: The mid-term session for the 2024–2026 term of the Doomdooma Press Club (DPC) in Assam was held on Sunday at the club’s premises.

On this occasion, the club’s president, Manoj Dutta, hoisted the flag in the morning, and secretary Pradip Kumar Moran initiated the Smriti Tarpan program.

Following that, the club members held a formal introduction session with the newly appointed officers, Doomdooma Co-District Superintendent of Police, Diganta Dutta (recently appointed by the Assam Government), and Doomdooma Police Station’s new Officer-in-Charge, Inspector Pranjal Chetia.

The club warmly felicitated both officers with a traditional Assamese phulam gamocha and a memento.

The officers interacted with the club members and discussed various local issues concerning Doomdooma.

Club president Manoj Dutta presided over the event, which club vice-president Abhijit Khataniar moderated.

In the afternoon, Manoj Dutta presided over the club’s mid-term general meeting.

Dr. Rishi Das, President of the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association, inaugurated the meeting. In his inaugural speech, Dr. Das praised the activities of Doomdooma Press Club and described it as one of the most well-organized press clubs in the district.

The meeting began with a condolence proposal in memory of several individuals who passed away during the past few months, followed by a moment of silent prayer.

Club secretary Pradip Kumar Moran explained the objectives of the meeting and submitted the secretarial report for the past year, which the members adopted after detailed discussion and some amendments.

Subsequently, the club’s treasurer, Dinesh Goyal, presented an overview of the club’s income and expenditure for the past year.

The members discussed several important issues during the meeting and adopted multiple proposals concerning public interest.

Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association Vice-President Ratul Kalita and Acting Secretary Manoj Baruah attended the meeting as observers.

Ratul Kalita also addressed the meeting at the end.

Former club presidents Arjun Baruah, Dhiren Deka, and Anuj Kalita, along with Kakopathar Press Club treasurer Manish Singh, were also present at the meeting.