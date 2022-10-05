Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP).

Name of post : Chairperson

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A postgraduate degree in any profession of the recognized category of allied and healthcare sciences from any University with outstanding ability and proven administrative capacity and integrity.

Experience :

i) Minimum 25 years standing in the field of allied and healthcare science after post-graduation, out of which at least 10 years as Head of the Department or Head of an Organization in the area of allied and healthcare sciences.

ii) Extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of Allied and Healthcare Education/ Research and experience in running important scientific/ educational Institutions either as Head of the Department or Head of the Institution/ Organization.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 65 years of age as on 01.10.2022

Name of post : Vice Chairperson

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A postgraduate degree in any profession of the recognized category of allied and healthcare sciences from any University with outstanding ability and proven administrative capacity and integrity.

Experience :

i) Minimum 20 years standing in the field of allied and healthcare science after post-graduation, out of which at least 10 years as Head of the Department or Head of an Organization in the area of allied and healthcare sciences.

ii) Extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of Allied and Healthcare Education/ Research and experience in running important scientific/educational Institutions either as Head of the Department or Head of the Institution/ Organization.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 65 years of age as on 01.10.2022

Name of post : Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A post graduate degree in any discipline, preferably related to Medical or Allied and Healthcare education or healthcare policy or health administration or public health from any University with outstanding ability and proven administrative capacity and integrity.

Experience :

i) An administrative experience of not less than ten years.

ii) Experience in the Central Government, a State Government, or any statutory body will be preferred.

iii) Extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of Allied and Healthcare Education/ Research and experience in running important scientific/ educational institutions either as Head of the Department or Head of the Institution/ Organization

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 65 years of age as on 01.10.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application in the prescribed proforma along with attested copy of all relevant certificates super-scribing on the envelope “Application for the Post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman and the Secretary of the NCAHP”

The applications should be sent to the following address: Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nirman Bhawan, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi- 110011

Scanned copies of the applications along with all relevant documents must be sent on the email address: ahssection@gmail.com .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here