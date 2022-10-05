Applications are invited for various project based positions in Ministry of Ayush.

Ministry of Ayush is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month. There shall be an annual increase of remuneration up to 5% subject to satisfactory performance

Essential Qualification :

Category I : BE /BTech / MBA

Category II : BAMS

Category III : Medical Graduate with Post Graduate Degree in Public Health / MD in Ayush stream with Degree / Diploma in Public Health

Category IV : BAMS having excellent communication and writing skills in Hindi and English

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with CV and relevant documents to Sh. Achu Shreekumar, Assistant Director, Establishment-II Section, Ayush Bhawan, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi-110023 by 25th October 2022 till 5:30 PM.

The envelope should bear the superscription “Application for the assignment of Young Professional for Category I / II/ III/ IV”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here