Guwahati: Shrasti Raghuvanshi, cousin of the late Raja Raghuvanshi, and a television news anchor have been issued summons by the Guwahati Police Crime Branch in connection with alleged defamatory remarks made against Assam’s Kamakhya Temple during a televised interview.

According to police, the controversy stems from a broadcast in which the anchor reportedly made “unverified and highly defamatory” statements about the Kamakhya Temple, one of India’s most revered Shakti Peethas.

Authorities allege that Shrasti, who participated in the segment, supported these claims, thereby contributing to what police describe as the spread of a false narrative.

“The statements are against the revered temple of Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in society. Hence, the case was registered,” said Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City.

Shrasti’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, stated that the family has been attempting to comply with police instructions.

“They asked to apologise, so we apologised. The police asked Shrasti to provide them with all the evidence she had and apologise. The notice came 15 days ago from the Assam Police,” he told media.

Vipin also suggested that Shrasti’s growing popularity on social media may have influenced police perceptions. “Due to the reel on Instagram, Shrasti’s followers are increasing, which has led the police to suspect that she is diverting the investigation in another direction,” he added.

In an official statement, Guwahati City Police said that a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was issued on June 13 to the news anchor, their channel, and Shrasti, instructing them to appear for questioning on June 23 and 24. However, police said none of the individuals responded to the summons.

“A case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under Case No. 04/2025, U/S 196(2)/299/302 of the BNSS, 2023. The Investigation Officer issued notices to all accused named in the FIR, including the anchor and Shrasti Raghuwanshi of Indore, directing them to appear before the Crime Branch on June 23 and 24. But they have not appeared before the IO to date,” Jain confirmed.