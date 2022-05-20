New Delhi: Another massive fire was reported in Delhi on Friday which reported had gutted down over 20 shops in the Jhandewalan cycle market.

The fire was reported at 2:05 PM and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot for controlling the fire.

It took near two hours to control the fire and by 4:30 PM, the situation was under control.

Although the fire was severe, there were no casualties reported.

The exact amount of damage to the property is still being assessed.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Services said that although there were enough resources to control the fire, congested roads and parking posed certain problems in conducting fire fighting operations.

The fire turned out to be severe or dangerous as there were highly combustible substances like polythene and tyres present on the site.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said, “In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far.”