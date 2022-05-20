Mangaldai: A five-member gang suspected to be involved in an interstate racket of counterfeit currency was arrested from Mangaldoi town.

As per the police, the accused persons were arrested with timely alertness and the action of four unarmed Home Guard Jawans.

Their arrest led to the subsequent seizure of a huge amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of a total of Rs 15 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 500.

Police sources here informed that two Home Guard Jawans namely Alkibar Rahman and Hitesh Medhi saw a Maruti Swift car bearing registration number ASO1AF9389 moving suspiciously at the midnight near Chapai Chowk of the town.

Also Read: Assam: Two irrigation dept officials held in Goalpara for accepting bribe

They tried to halt the vehicle but the driver of the car defied and sped away towards Mangaldai town.

On receipt of the information two Home Guard jawans namely Ibrahim Ali and Suruj Ali intercepted the car at Karimchowk in Mangaldai town and brought the vehicle and four persons travelling in the car to the police station.

On thorough search of the car, Police recovered thirty packets of FICN amounting to a total of 15 lakh.

Significantly packets of white paper cut in the exact size of 500 denomination were covered and wrapped by two FICN in the denomination of 500 which were found concealed under the floor mat.

The arrested accused are namely Sahidur Mandal of village Kaimbatapara and Shahad Ali of Puskanipara under Phulbari Police Station, Rubibul Hussain of Nayagaon (Gumaijohora) of Selsella and Manowar Hussain of Askikandi -all of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

Also Read: I cannot control price hike situation in Assam: Minister Ranjeet Dass

The same Home Guards Jawans this afternoon arrested another accused member Nawab Sharif Akand of Choto Pathakata under South Salmara Police Station in the South Salmara district of Assam while he was loitering in front of Mangaldai Police Station to gather information about the arrested persons.

The police investigation is still on and trying to nab the other members of the gang.