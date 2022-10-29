Aurangabad: A massive fire was reported from Bihar’s Aurangabad injuring at least 30 people critically.

The fire was reported during Chhath Puja preparations.

The primary reason has been suspected to be a short circuit resulting in a gas cylinder exploding.

At least 10 of the victims are in critical condition and are battling for their lives.

The incident took place at 2:30 am while a family was cooking.

All the people in the vicinity were evacuated and no casualties have yet been reported.

An investigation of the matter to trace the exact cause of the fire.