Ranchi: A 19-year-old man who killed his girlfriend and her brother was arrested here on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Arpit Arnab of Ranchi.

He allegedly killed his 17-year-old girlfriend along with her 14-year-old brother with a hammer on June 18.

The incident was reported in the early hours of June 18 at their house in Ojha Market in the Pandra area.

Also Read: PETA asks Assam govt to immediately seize abused elephant Joymala from Tamil Nadu temple

The accused was reported to have stabbed the girl’s mother three-four times. When the knife broke, he picked up the hammer.

The mother is still under treatment while the other died on the spot.

The police in a statement said, “Arpit went to the girl’s house around 3.30 am that night. Her mother woke up and found them in a compromising position.”

The statement added, “On seeing this, her mother started beating Arpit. He then stabbed the mother three-four times with a knife. As the knife broke, he took a hammer that was lying on the top of their fridge and hit her on the head.”

Also Read: Assam: Youth mowed down by garbage truck in Guwahati

As the girl’s brother heard the screams, he came to check and that is when he started to attack him with the hammer. The girl too tried to stop him but he hit her on the head with the hammer.

She fell unconscious and died on the spot in a few minutes.

The accused did try to flee to multiple locations but he eventually returned to Ranchi and was arrested then.