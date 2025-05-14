Guwahati: To make way for the upcoming GNB Road flyover, the Assam Public Works Department (PWD) has started translocating trees from the project area, beginning at the Assam Textile Institute premises in Ambari.

PWD officials confirmed that the department aims to relocate as many trees as possible along the entire stretch, although the final count is yet to be determined.

“We have started the process at the Assam Textile Institute and plan to remove other trees located along the entire alignment of the flyover. We estimate that around 30 to 35 trees can be shifted,” an official stated.

To ensure proper execution of the task, PWD has engaged a specialist from a private firm experienced in tree transplantation to supervise the process.

In a related initiative, the Assam Textile Institute has already uprooted trees from its campus to facilitate drainage works and plans to replant them in its backyard.

The State Forest Department previously carried out a similar transplantation initiative during the Guwahati bypass six-lane project.

Of the 50 trees that were moved back then, roughly 40 percent survived. A forest official noted that about 10 trees received proper post-transplant treatment, and six of them are thriving, underlining the importance of care after transplantation.

The 5,053-metre-long GNB Road flyover will link Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati FCI and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 852.68 crore.