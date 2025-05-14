Dibrugarh: Doomdooma police of Assam rescued four victims of human trafficking this week from various areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the police, they rescued one victim from Mechuka and brought her to the Doomdooma police station on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sub-Inspector Arpana Gogoi led the Doomdooma police in rescuing three more trafficking victims from Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The police arrested three accused traffickers and put them behind bars.

“We have rescued four victims of human trafficking this week from Arunachal Pradesh. Our crackdown on human trafficking will continue,” said Manoranjan Saikia, Officer-in-Charge of Doomdooma police station.

Sources said a human trafficking network has been operating in eastern Assam, where traffickers use agents to target minor girls by luring them with false promises of jobs.

This network has been particularly active in tea garden areas. Traffickers often lure girls from poor families by promising easy employment opportunities outside Assam.

“They took the girls to undisclosed locations and sold them. Most were forced into prostitution,” said a member of a non-profit organization that handles human trafficking cases.