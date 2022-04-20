Tehri: A leopard that allegedly killed a seven-year-old boy was shot dead in Akhodi of Uttarakhand’s Tehri.

The leopard was gunned down by the hunters of the forest department.

The leopard was said to have killed the minor three days ago.

As per officials, the leopard was about seven years old with worn out teeth and broken nails.

The officials suspected that this may have led the leopard to become a man-eater.

The big cat had killed Naveen on April 16. It was said to be a basic hunting instinct as Naveen was an easy prey for the leopard.

The forest department following the findings, declared it a man-eater. Hunters Gambhir Singh Bhandari and Joy Hukil were deployed to kill the leopard as villagers were agitated over the killing of the minor.

The leopard was tracked using trap cameras.