Guwahati: A 50-year-old woman was injured in a leopard attack in the Pandu area in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The leopard strayed into the area from the nearby hills and suddenly attacked the woman.

The woman identified as Anju Bhattacharya has sustained injuries and she has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).



On receiving the information, the forest department officials reached the area and started a search for the wild cat. The leopard was subsequently tranquilized.

The news of the attack left the residents of the locality terror-struck.