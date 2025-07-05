Agartala: Tripura witnessed intense political drama as rebel-turned-MLA Ranjit Debbarma of the Tipra Motha Party threatened to sever ties with the BJP-led alliance, citing the Centre’s failure to fulfill commitments under the tripartite agreement signed last year.

However, hours later, party founder and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma distanced himself from the MLA’s remarks, describing them as an emotional response to growing frustration among villagers over the prolonged delay in implementing the agreement.

“I’m not fully aware of the exact statements made by our MLA, but I will speak to him directly. I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and reminded him that it has been 18 months since the Delhi agreement was signed. There is genuine frustration in the villages, and we must work towards fulfilling the accord,” Pradyot told reporters.

He added that the Chief Minister assured him the issue would be taken up with the Centre, urging everyone to allow the process to unfold.

Pradyot also confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled a meeting with Tipra Motha leaders later this month. “We will raise our concerns. No visible progress has been made on the agreement, and the recent surge in illegal immigration from Bangladesh has worsened the situation. The people’s anger is understandable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Debbarma adopted a defiant stance while addressing the media at the Agartala Press Club. The former ATTF chief claimed the party was prepared to cut ties with the BJP.

He further hinted that East Tripura MP Kriti Debbarman, a Tipra-backed candidate, might resign in protest.

Ranjit criticized the government for failing to deliver on key promises, including land rights for indigenous communities, pending Village Committee elections, the stalled 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, and inadequate representation of Tipra Motha leaders in the state cabinet.

“Only two of our MLAs were made ministers, and one holds a mere token position of Minister of State,” he said.

He added that Tipra Motha leaders will meet the Union Home Minister on July 20 before making any final decisions.

Separately, an apolitical rally addressing the issue of illegal immigration is scheduled, with Pradyot Kishore Debbarma expected to be a lead speaker before an audience of over 5,000.