Patna: In a horrific incident, three bikers were killed on the Chapra-Siwan Highway in Bihar after a police bus had run over them.

What was more disturbing was that of the three bikers one was burnt alive as the bus’s fuel tank exploded while the biker was under the bus.

The incident reported near the Deoria village was caught on video where it was seen that the bus was of the Bihar Police.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for impersonating as Anti-Corruption Department officials in Guwahati

While the biker was burnt alive under the bus, it was reported that the policemen on the bus fled from the bus after getting off it.

The bus as per reports was returning from the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the late political leader Jayprakash Narayan in Sitabdiara.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal may opt for out of court boundary settlement

There has been no official statement regarding the incident yet and the identity of the deceased is yet to be disclosed.