Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have intensified anti-insurgency operations, resulting in the arrest of three insurgents and the recovery of warlike weapons and ammunition from two insurgent camps in multiple coordinated actions.

These operations come in the wake of heightened insurgency activities, with forces targeting insurgents’ hideouts and carrying out counter-insurgency measures across the region on Monday.

According to a police report, security forces arrested an active cadre of the outlawed KCP (PWG), Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41), also known as Macha, Langamba, or Moirangjao. He hails from Thanga Karang Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district and currently resides in Langol Type-III, Imphal West district. He was apprehended from Taothong Khunou under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West.

In a second operation, forces captured a cadre of the banned PLA, Phanjoubam Ramananda Singh (23), also known as Tiger Panamba, from Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro Police Station, Imphal East district. He is a resident of Andro Kharam Leikai.

In a third operation, security forces arrested Thongam Indrajit Meitei (33), affiliated with the proscribed KCP (MFL), from his locality in Takhel Mamang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.

All three carried out extortion activities targeting shops and the general public in the valley area. From their possession, police also recovered one pistol with a magazine and three mobile phones.

In a fourth operation, security forces further busted a camp in Singtom village under Sugnu Police Station, Kakching district, and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other military equipment.

The seized items included one INSAS rifle with an empty magazine, one bolt action rifle, two 51mm mortars, two country-made carbines, one .32 pistol with an empty magazine, seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), four Pompi launchers, 56 live rounds of various calibres, 25 empty cartridges, four tear smoke shells (soft nose, long-range), two tear smoke grenades, one Baofeng handset with charger, one bulletproof cover, two pairs of tactical boots, and one waist belt.

In the fifth operation, security forces discovered and dismantled another insurgent camp between Chaudharykhal village in Jiribam district and Savomphai village in Pherzawl district under Borobekra Police Station, Jiribam.

The recovered arms and ammunition included one 7.62mm AK-47 rifle, one 5.56mm INSAS light machine gun (LMG), one .303 rifle, one single-barrel rifle, one 9mm pistol, two No. 36 grenades, 36 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, four handheld radio sets, and three magazines for different rifles.