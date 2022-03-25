Guwahati: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police from Maharashtra’s Nashik on allegations that he had cheated people to the tune of around Rs 1,000 crore on the pretext of selling them flats in Noida.

The arrested person has been identified as Piyush Tiwari alias Puneet Bhardwaj.

He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and was living in Nashik.

The accused is accused of being involved in at least 30 cheating cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab combined.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 was also announced for any information that would lead to his arrest.

He disclosed that he started his business as a builder in 2011 and created around eight companies along with 15-20 shell companies. This was till 2018.

The Income Tax department in 2016, raided his house where they seized around Rs 120 crore.

He is now accused of selling one particular flat to multiple buyers and duping them of several crores.

The accused was first operating an advertising agency in Delhi-NCR which he later sold to invest the money in building flats across Noida.