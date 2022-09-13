Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has expelled a legislator’s son from the party’s primary membership for six years after he was accused of rape.

The Congress member identified as 30-year-old Karan Morwal was expelled from the party based on an inquiry.

The inquiry conducted by the party found the allegations levelled against him seem to be true even though the case is still pending in the court of law.

Karan Morwal is the son of Badnagar Congress legislator Murli Morwal.

However, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra questioned the Congress on why there was a delay in action.

Mishra as per reports said that while the allegations were levelled a year back, Congress acted this week. He questioned the party why there was such a delay.